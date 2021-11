Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 18:43 Hits: 13

Chinese player Peng Shuai deserves "to be heard, not censored" after publicly accusing the country's former vice-premier of sexual assault, says the Women's Tennis Association.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/59284680?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA