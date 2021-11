Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 13:17 Hits: 0

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russian authorities of attacking freedom of expression by trying to shut down one of Russia's most venerated human rights groups and demanded that they quit using a controversial law on "foreign agents" to persecute and intimidate society.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-criticizes-russia-memorial/31559783.html