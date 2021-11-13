Watch: NBC News reporter blames President Biden for 'profane' right-wing attacks

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 12:57 Hits: 0

NBC News' Peter Alexander on Friday appeared to blame President Joe Biden for the extreme right's profane and vulgar attacks which are masked by the code phrase "Let's Go Brandon."

The phrase actually means "F*ck Joe Biden," but Alexander blamed the President for its usage and popularity among the right.

"Across this country, we've seen this new phenomenon lately chanted at sporting events and on signs. The phrase is 'Let's Go Brandon,' and is sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden. What does the President make of that?" Alexander asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her first day back from battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"I don't think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it," she replied.

But Alexander sought fit to press his question, insisting that somehow President Biden was to blame, asking if he should be doing things differently, given that one of Biden's "primary promises" was "to help bring Americans together."

"The president said when he came into office on Inauguration Day," Alexander began again, "he said he was going to help get rid of the uncivil war in this country. So I guess through that lens right now, does the President think there's things that he can do differently? Or how does he react to the stuff he sees out there when it is one of his primary promises or desires to help bring Americans together?"

Psaki made clear it's a two-way street.

"Well, it takes two to move towards a more civil engagement discourse in this country and the President's going to continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on which is that he wants to govern for all Americans. He's going to deliver for all Americans as is evidenced by the infrastructure bill that he's going to sign on Monday. That's going to help expand broadcast – broadband – to everyone, no matter your political party, no matter whether you voted for him or not. That's going to replace lead pipes, make sure kids have clean drinking water, whether you're a Democrat or Republican or not political at all. That's how he's going to govern. And certainly we're hopeful we'll have partners to move toward more civil discourse with in the future. Thank you. Thanks."

