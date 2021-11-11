Mexico, US, Canada To Hold Summit for the First Time in 5 Years

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:32 Hits: 0

Mexico's President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador (AMLO), Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.S. President Joe Biden will take part en the North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS) in Washington, D.C, on Nov. 18.

The trilateral discussion will include topics such as the global pandemic and health safety in the region, competitiveness and equitable growth, climate change, and development projects to address Central American migration.

This will be the first summit of its kind in the last 5 years. Informally known as the "Three Friends" summits, these gatherings took place almost every year from 2005 to 2016. During the presidency of Donald Trump, however, no official summits were held.

Besides taking part in the tripartite encounter, AMLO will meet privately with Biden and Trudeau for bilateral talks whose agendas have not yet been released.

Mexico City has set a world record for free Wi-Fi access thanks to thousands of public internet access points across the capital, Guinness World Records announced Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/0CZtg5CjGi November 11, 2021

Recently the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar expressed concerns U.S. corporations have over Mexico’s energy reform, which will limit foreign companies’ involvement with the electricity market. AMLO said that while the topic is not on the agenda, he will be open to discussing it with Biden and highlighted that the reform is a step to ensure Mexican energy independence.

The countries are bound together by the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement that governs some US$1.5 trillion in North American trade annually. The agreement signed by Donald Trump, Obrador, and Trudeau in 2018 was an update of the Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The summit comes shortly after the U.S. began easing restrictions on travel for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico, relaxing bans that have been in place for over 18 months. Mexico is scheduled to host the next NALS summit in 2023.

#Mexico | President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggests replacing the OAS. pic.twitter.com/sUMze0XcAp July 28, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Mexico-US-Canada-To-Hold-Summit-for-the-First-Time-in-5-Years-20211111-0005.html