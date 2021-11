Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 09:59 Hits: 4

Winter's arrival has sparked calls for urgent aid to the migrants stranded at the Belarus-Poland border. The EU is preparing fresh sanctions against Belarusian authorities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-politicians-urge-help-for-belarus-border-migrants/a-59813201?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf