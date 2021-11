Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 08:52 Hits: 15

WARSAW (Reuters) - A group of about 50 migrants broke through defences on the border with Belarus and entered Poland near the village of Starzyna, police said on Sunday, as the situation on the frontier becomes increasingly tense. Read full story

