Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021

In the long history of scientific discovery, the recent trend toward nativism – exemplified by the US ban on Chinese scholars in many fields – is an aberration. Those who want to participate in the scientific enterprise must be willing to open their borders to partners from elsewhere, including potential rivals.

