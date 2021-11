Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 12:28 Hits: 8

Nine months after the coup d’état in Myanmar, thousands of photos and videos have emerged on social networks documenting the military government’s response to widespread protests. A project called Myanmar Witness aims to archive and verify these images so they can be used as potential evidence in future human rights proceedings.

