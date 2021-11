Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 20:23 Hits: 12

A revised deal was approved at the United Nations climate conference on Saturday after a last-minute change to the text regarding coal, which drew complaints from vulnerable nations wanting a more definitive statement on ending fossil fuel subsidies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20211113-cop26-climate-deal-reached-in-glasgow-after-marathon-talks