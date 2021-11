Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 14:12 Hits: 8

KABUL (Reuters) -A magnetic bomb attached to a passenger minivan exploded in a heavily Shi'ite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, Taliban officials and local residents said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/13/blast-hits-shi039ite-area-of-afghan-capital-kabul