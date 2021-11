Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 17:57 Hits: 8

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - A Nigerian army general and three soldiers were killed on Saturday during an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants in the northeast of the country, the army and sources said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/14/nigerian-army-general-troops-killed-in-iswap-attack