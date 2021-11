Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 06:20 Hits: 5

Pop star Britney Spears on Friday regained control of her personal life and her money when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211113-britney-spears-freed-from-conservatorship-after-13-years