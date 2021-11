Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 10:30 Hits: 8

President Vladimir Putin has called U.S. and NATO activities in the Black Sea a "serious challenge" for Russia, which has asserted additional naval rights in the region since seizing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-challenge-nato-black-sea/31559632.html