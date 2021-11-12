Biden and Xi Jinping To Hold Virtual Summit

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 22:10 Hits: 2

According to CNN, the meeting is at first scheduled for Monday 15th and will be the first between the two leaders since Biden took office on January 21 this year.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this week that the two leaders would hold virtual talks “soon."

Relations between the two largest economies in the world deteriorated in recent weeks due to Washington’s interference in the internal affairs of the Asian power, particularly in the Chinese province of Taiwan.

At the meeting, both powers are expected to channel tensions, and recall the bilateral treaty in relation to Taiwan, which implies Washington’s recognition of the one-China principle.

“At this time, China and the United States are in close communication so that everything is ready for the summit," according to spokesman for Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin.

Biden has maintained the hostile attitude towards Beijing of his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) due to the imminent rise of the Asian country as the world’s leading economic power in the coming years.

Experts agree that, although what will happen at the summit remains to be seen, the fact that both nations agreed to expand their cooperation during the COP26 climate summit, which concludes this Friday, sets a good precedent.

According to a statement posted on the Chinese embassy’s website in the United States, the Asian nation is also expected to invite Biden to the Beijing Winter Olympics next year.

