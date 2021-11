Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 06:42 Hits: 9

The move is part of measures to hit the brakes on a wave of new COVID infections in Germany. Meanwhile, APEC leaders have agreed to cut tariffs on COVID vaccines. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-reintroduces-free-tests-amid-soaring-cases/a-59808679?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf