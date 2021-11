Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 07:42 Hits: 9

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The wife of prominent jailed Turkish opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail over a fraudulent medical report, the Cumhuriyet newspaper said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/13/jailed-turkish-politician039s-wife-sentenced-over-faulty-medical-report-media