Steve Bannon has been indicted for contempt of Congress, arrest warrant reportedly issued

Jessica Schneider at CNN is reporting that a federal grand jury has handed down an indictment for Steve Bannon. Prosecutors reportedly presented the indictment along with an arrest warrant to a federal judge on Friday afternoon.
The need to empanel a federal grand jury would definitely explain where a lot of the time went since Bannon's citation was referred by the House.
An arraignment date reportedly has not yet been set for Bannon’s appearance before the U.S. District Court which will hear this case. The two charges each carry a minimum of 30 days, with a potential maximum of 1 year and a fine of $1,000.
NPR now has a story up on the indictment. Bannon is facing two charges of contempt, one for his failure to testify, another for his failure to turn over requested documents.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has issued a statement:
"Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law, Today's charges reflect the department's steadfast commitment to these principles."
