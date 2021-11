Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:36 Hits: 4

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the Parthenon sculptures in the British Museum should be returned to Athens and called for talks with Britain to achieve that aim. Read full story

