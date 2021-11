Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 18:13 Hits: 3

Few people on the planet were more interested in food than Julia Child, says the Monitor’s film critic. Judging from the documentary “Julia,” he adds, few people are as interesting.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2021/1112/A-foodie-delight-Julia-shows-how-one-chef-influenced-America?icid=rss