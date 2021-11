Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:28 Hits: 4

A new Iraqi commitment to “migration governance” may lie behind its effort to end the trafficking and trauma of Iraqis used as pawns by a European dictator.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1112/Iraq-steps-up-in-the-Belarus-crisis?icid=rss