Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 14:10 Hits: 0

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 2.5 million adults and children died from pneumonia each year. The cost of not investing the resources needed to fight pneumonia will be measured in millions of lives lost every year and millions more every time a new pandemic strikes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/preventing-next-respiratory-disease-pandemic-by-leith-greenslade-2021-11