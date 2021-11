Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:28 Hits: 8

Britney Spears, 39, has had her finances controlled for over 13 years by her father until recently. Now years after a public meltdown set the conservatorship in motion, a judge may just end it.

