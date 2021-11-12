Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 16:40 Hits: 8

Despite being the first genocide of the 20th century, the 1904-1908 massacre of the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples by German colonial troops in Namibia remains a little-known chapter of history. It was not until May of this year that Berlin officially recognised its responsibility for the atrocities. Our regional correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20211112-a-century-after-german-rule-genocide-compensation-deal-divides-namibia