The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A century after German rule, genocide compensation deal divides Namibia

Category: World Hits: 8

A century after German rule, genocide compensation deal divides Namibia Despite being the first genocide of the 20th century, the 1904-1908 massacre of the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples by German colonial troops in Namibia remains a little-known chapter of history. It was not until May of this year that Berlin officially recognised its responsibility for the atrocities. Our regional correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20211112-a-century-after-german-rule-genocide-compensation-deal-divides-namibia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version