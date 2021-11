Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:20 Hits: 7

A video circulating online claims that a new weapon is being used by fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC): a drone able to shoot bullets while flying. But as the Truth or Fake team found out, the video has nothing to do with conflict in Colombia. We'll also explain how to verify a video online with only your mobile phone.

