Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 16:34 Hits: 4

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union will intensify efforts next week to find a solution to the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland after Brussels cautiously welcomed a change in tone from London. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/13/uk-and-eu-to-intensify-talks-after-london039s-039change-in-tone039