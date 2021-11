Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 14:46 Hits: 2

Over the last seven years in India, the persecution of Muslims has been gradually normalized, and Indians have become increasingly inured to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are entirely to blame.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bjp-islamophobia-hate-crimes-against-muslims-by-shashi-tharoor-2021-11