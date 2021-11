Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:26 Hits: 2

In the absence of meaningful policies from both China and the United States, this year’s climate-change summit, COP26, was never going to deliver what the world really needs. Ultimately, getting both countries on the same page and cooperating on the issue will require public pressure from their own people.

