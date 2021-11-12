San Francisco police officer dies battling COVID-19 after missing city’s vaccination deadline

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 00:10 Hits: 10

As cities and states nationwide continue to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirements for specific positions, many are refusing to comply. As a result, individuals are not only being let go from their jobs but contracting the coronavirus. In one incident an officer from California reportedly died from coronavirus complications after missing the city’s deadline of being vaccinated by Nov. 1. The officer, identified as Officer Jack Nyce of the San Francisco Police Department, died Saturday at the age of 47.

Prior to his death, he was among 41 officers placed on administrative leave for not meeting the city’s immunization deadline for officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Several civilian workers have also been placed on leave. While he and the others were placed on paid administrative leave if not vaccinated by Nov. 13, the officers will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until further notice.

"A widely respected colleague most recently assigned to Park Station, Jack served our City and our department honorably and well for more than 17 years, in roles that included a variety of assignments," Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "I will share more information about plans for his remembrance as they become available. In the interim, please keep Jack, his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

According to his wife, Melissa Nyce, Jack Nyce tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2. “He loved being a cop," she told the Chronicle. The symptoms of the 17-year veteran of the department becamesevere on Saturday after which he was transported by the ambulance to a local hospital and died later that day, Melissa Nyce said.

According toThe Washington Post, Nyce’s death comes at a time in which many police departments across the country are struggling to enforce city vaccination mandates. While several officers have threatened to resign over vaccine requirements, some even have protested and urged others to ignore the deadline with them under the movement “hold the line.” Lawsuits have also been filed by police officials who are requesting exemptions to the vaccine requirement.

According to theChronicle, almost 200 members of the San Francisco Police Department have applied for a religious exemption from the city’s employee vaccine mandate, the highest number of waiver requests from any city department across the country.

As of Monday, the city’s human resources department confirmed that 98% of employees are now vaccinated. Nationwide studies have shown that COVID-19 is the No. 1 killer of law enforcement officers in 2021.

COVID is the #1 killer of LEOs in 2020 and 2021 with more than 300 confirmed/presumed cases, and 170+ under review. Please get vaccinated. Share in roll call and on your dept's social media @ODMPpic.twitter.com/g8iRsNwbto August 31, 2021

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there were at least 269 officer deaths reported due to COVID-19 in 2021. Gunfire was listed as the second leading cause of death in officers, with 54 deaths.

