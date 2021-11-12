Caribbean Matters: What do you know about the Dutch- and Papiamento-speaking Caribbean?

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 00:40 Hits: 8

By now, most folks have heard about “Missing White Woman syndrome,” a term which was coined by PBS news anchor Gwen Ifill. Recently we’ve seen this in full force with the case of Gabby Petito. However, let us not forget that in May 2005, another missing white woman, Natalee Holloway, propelled the island of Aruba into U.S. headlines, where it stayed for years. Alabama Gov. Bob Riley called for a boycott of Aruba, and was joined by fellow Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue of Georgia.

For an island dependent on tourism, these boycott calls had an impact, though how much impact they caused over the long term has not been determined. Recently, former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren has attempted to revive her crusade against the island.

Let’s hope she fails.

Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

Van Susteren went looking for reasons to attack the nation on Oct. 26, starting with an innocuous tweet about a bird.

I wouldn’t be caught dead in Aruba…ever. Such a travesty. October 26, 2021

I find it unconscionable and racist to hold an entire people responsible for the death of one person. This is what Van Susteren has done and continues to do. Period.

I read this tweet below from @Aruba and think, if you are thinking of honeymooning in Aruba, ‘bring security’ https://t.co/MhGz1QP0j7 October 26, 2021

In light of this smear campaign, let’s talk about Aruba and its colonial Caribbean brothers and sisters. Aruba is part of what is often referred to as “the Dutch Caribbean,” or the “Dutch West Indies,” which includes the territories, colonies, and countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean. They include the constituent countries of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, and the special municipalities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Take a look at this map and the graphic below.

Aruba, Curaçao, St Maarten, Bonaire, Saba, St Eustatius and The Netherlands Aruba, Curaçao, St Maarten, Bonaire, Saba, St Eustatius and The Netherlands

For those in the U.S. who have not had the opportunity or funds to vacation to these six islands, very little is known, taught in school, or covered in mainstream media (with the exception of the aforementioned Natalee Holloway case).

I did get an education at home about the history of enslavement because three-quarters of my more recent ancestors were enslaved in the U.S., but I don’t remember learning much, if anything, about the powerful Dutch West India Company or its role in sustaining the slave trade. That history is the genesis of what is now the Dutch Caribbean.

The short documentary Going Dutch: The Role of the Netherlands in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, produced by Perry Leenhouts in 2009, gives a good introduction to how the Dutch colonial properties in the Caribbean came to be.

The Countries and Their Cultures website offers an excellent Netherlands Antilles historical overview.

The Dutch took possession of the Windward Islands in the 1630s, but colonists from other European countries also settled there. Sint Eustatius was a trade center until 1781, when it was punished for trading with the North American independents. Its economy never recovered. On Saba, colonists and their slaves worked small plots of land. On Sint Maarten, the salt pans were exploited and a few small plantations were established. The abolition of slavery on the French part of Sint Maarten in 1848 resulted in the abolition of slavery on the Dutch side and a slave rebellion on Sint Eustatius. On Saba and Statia, slaves were emancipated in 1863. The establishment of oil refineries on Curaçao and Aruba marked the beginning of industrialization. The lack of local labor resulted in the migration of thousands of workers. Industrial laborers from the Caribbean, Latin America, Madeira, and Asia came to the islands, along with civil servants and teachers from the Netherlands and Surinam. Lebanese, Ashkenazim, Portuguese, and Chinese became important in local trade. Industrialization ended colonial race relations. The Protestant and Sephardim elites on Curaçao maintained their positions in commerce, civil service, and politics, but the black masses were no longer dependent on them for employment or land. The introduction of general suffrage in 1949 resulted in the formation of nonreligious political parties, and the Catholic Church lost much of its influence. Despite tensions between Afro-Curaçaoans and Afro-Caribbean migrants, the process of integration proceeded.

My formal education didn’t teach me about any of the Dutch islands until I was in graduate school for anthropology, and we studied Papiamento in a sociolinguistics class. Papiamento (also spelled Papiamentu) is spoken throughout the Caribbean Kingdom of the Netherlands, as Simon Romero wrote for The New York Times in 2010.

Papiamentu, a Creole language influenced over the centuries by African slaves, Sephardic merchants and Dutch colonists, is now spoken by only about 250,000 people on the islands of Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba. But compared with many of the world’s other Creoles, the hybrid languages that emerge in colonial settings, it shows rare signs of vibrancy and official acceptance. Most of Curaçao’s newspapers publish in Papiamentu. Music stores do brisk business in CDs recorded in Papiamentu by musicians like the protest singer Oswin Chin Behilia or the jazz vocalist Izaline Calister. “Mi pais ta un isla hopi dushi, kaminda mi lombrishi pa semper ta derá,” goes a passage in Ms. Calister’s hit song “Mi Pais.” (That roughly translates as “My island is a lovely place, where my umbilical cord forever lies.”)

You can learn more about Oswin Chin Behilia here, and take a listen to Calister’s song to her country below.

While many folks stateside are aware of Haitian Creole (though perhaps not the fact that the vast majority of Haitians do not speak French), few know of Papiamento/Papiamentu.

Travel Noire’s Brunno Bragga took a deep dive into this “language of resistance” in June.

Spoken in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, Papiamento presents a history of resistance and strong sense of identity among the people of the beautiful islands located in the so-called Dutch Caribbean. It sounds like Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch and African Creole, but the combination of those languages created one of the most intriguing idioms in the world.[...] “While English and French Creoles get more attention, the extension of Papiamento into different domains like writing, education and policy is incredibly high,” said Bart Jacobs,a Dutch linguist who studies Papiamento, to the New York Times. “This bodes very well for the language’s chances to survive, and possibly even thrive well into the future.” It took almost 200 years for Papiamento to gain the status of official language in the Islands. Aruba came first.In May 2003, the Aruban government declared Papiamento an official language. Curaçao was the second country, turning Papiamento into an official language in 2007.

YouTuber Sheedia Jansen, who is from Curaçao, shares a few words in Papiamento below.

There are quite a few folks tweeting in Papiamento; Twitter, which typically provides an option to translate tweets, has not included Papiamento in this service.

Though islanders present smiling faces to tourists, who fuel a major part of their economies, there have been turbulent times in recent history. Consider this labor uprising in Curacao in 1969, which was dubbed a series of “riots.”

Today we also remember the uprising that took place in Curaçao May 30th 1969. “Trinta di Mei (Thirtieth of May in Papiamentu) became a pivotal moment in the history of Curaçao, contributing to the end of white political dominance” pic.twitter.com/o0dOwhf9Yh May 30, 2020

More recently, in 2013, pro-independence (from the Netherlands) party leader Helmin Wiels was assassinated.

#Curaçao: Gunmen kill Helmin Wiels, leader of pro-independence party Pueblo Soberano http://t.co/4nc6b4gMJC May 6, 2013

More recently, the role of South American drug cartels, as well as the organized crime and money laundering via online gambling in Curacao, have been under investigation, and political officials have been arrested.

Former prime minister of Curacao jailed on corruption charges See: https://t.co/3fdhgQy21Ppic.twitter.com/joMra5joGg March 11, 2016

This BBC investigative report on the power of gambling interests is chilling.

Former Curacao politician George Jamaloodin today sentenced to 28 years for for involvement in murder of fellow politician. Suspicions that organised crime/illegal gambling involved. How gambling interests bought a country https://t.co/o6YNU4eSMn August 16, 2019

I raise these negatives not to disparage the people of Curaçao, but to point to the vulnerabilities faced in countries with small economies. Far be it for me to point fingers, given we are dealing with a corrupt former president and his minions’ coup attempts here at home. Most Americans experience the Netherlands Antilles through a cruise ship visit or a stay in a tourist hotel; rarely is there any interest in looking past the pristine surfaces of beautiful beaches and sunshine.

Yet even those beaches, as well as scuba diving locales, are also facing a major threat: climate change.

Coral reefs support extraordinary biodiversity. Covering less than 1% of the ocean floor, reefs support an estimated 25% of all marine life. But #ClimateChange is taking its toll. Ocean takes us to Bonaire to discover new coral restauration techniques.#COP26#COP15#OceanEUpic.twitter.com/q0zQp9uPQD November 6, 2021

I’ve barely scratched the surface of these islands today; please feel free to correct any errors I’ve made, or add to the discussion with your knowledge of the area in the comments below.

“Mashi Danki” (“thank you very much” in Papiemento) for reading! See you next week!

Read the first installment of Caribbean Mattershere, and last week’s entry on Barbados’ PM Mia Mottley at COP26 here.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2061439