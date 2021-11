Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 16:27 Hits: 4

Bangladeshi climate scientist, Saleemul Huq, is at COP26 to advise the world’s least developed countries. He describes the mood as the summit nears its conclusion.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59251772?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA