Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 07:26 Hits: 2

MELAKA (Bernama): The campaign guidelines set by the Election Commission (EC) for the Melaka state election may be restrictive, but all quarters should accept them in the interests of public safety, according to two candidates. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/11/campaign-sop-restrictive-but-provides-level-playing-field-say-candidates