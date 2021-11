Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 07:35 Hits: 2

Thousands of Britain’s iconic red phone boxes will be protected from removal under new rules, the UK’s telecommunications regulator said on Nov 9. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/11/11/thousands-of-red-uk-phone-boxes-to-be-protected-from-closure