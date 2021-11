Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 13:05 Hits: 4

French vaccine company Valneva on Wednesday said it had won approval from the European Commission for a deal to supply up to 60 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, VLA2001, as the EU speeds up its fight against rising infections.

