Belarus: Facebook pages encouraged migrants to gather and cross to Poland Several hundred migrants, including many Iraqi Kurds, banded together in an attempt to cross the border from Belarus into Poland on November 8, 2021. Images widely circulated online show the group approaching the border. Though Belarus has actively been pushing migrants towards the European Union since this summer, our team found that many of these migrants were encouraged to band together and take the dangerous route across the border by posts on Kurdish-language Facebook pages.

