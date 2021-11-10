Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 19:54 Hits: 11

As 26 works of art looted by France’s colonial troops return to Benin on Wednesday, other European countries are following suit. Germany and Belgium have begun similar procedures with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the United Kingdom, whose British Museum houses the world’s largest collection of Benin bronzes, is turning a deaf ear to calls for their return.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211110-as-paris-museum-returns-looted-african-treasures-will-others-follow-france-s-lead