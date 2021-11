Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 20:43 Hits: 14

A French court on Wednesday sentenced the killer of an elderly Jewish woman to life imprisonment, with no possibility of parole for 22 years, over the 2018 murder which caused an outcry over anti-Semitism in France.

