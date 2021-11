Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 17:00 Hits: 13

China’s annual Singles’ Day typically features "excessive" online shopping and glamorous galas with celebrity features. This year, amid President Xi Jinping’s push for “common prosperity,” companies will scale back and instead emphasize charity and sustainability.

