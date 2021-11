Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:45 Hits: 5

The structure of great-power rivalry may exclude a world of love and harmony, but it does not necessitate a world of immutable conflict. Structure is not destiny: It does not preclude any of the myriad alternatives that lie between these extremes.

