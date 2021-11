Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 09:28 Hits: 5

The Vietnamese-flagged Sothys oil tanker that was stormed by Iranian Revolutionary Guards last month now appears to be in international waters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-says-a-seized-vietnamese-tanker-has-been-released/a-59774768?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf