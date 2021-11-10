The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Book of social media quotes from TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes a must-read amid tech billionaire’s silence

Category: World Hits: 7

Book of social media quotes from TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes a must-read amid tech billionaire’s silence Both hard and soft copies of Zhang’s quotations are available on online marketplaces such as Taobao and Pinduoduo for up to 20 yuan a copy. Zhang would post up to 10 times a day on Weibo in the early 2010s, talking about everything from his wife, his back pain, job postings, to book and film reviews. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/11/10/book-of-social-media-quotes-from-tiktok-owner-zhang-yiming-becomes-a-must-read-amid-tech-billionaires-silence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version