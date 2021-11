Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 09:32 Hits: 2

Scores of migrants are stranded in the border region between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. A refugee based in Austria has headed to Poland in hopes of finding his father and mother. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports.

