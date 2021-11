Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:35 Hits: 2

While high-speed internet via fiber-based broadband connectivity has advanced considerably in towns and cities across Germany, rural areas still lag behind. But new competitors are trying to narrow the gap.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rural-germany-gears-up-for-faster-fiber-network-rollout/a-59765340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf