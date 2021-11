Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 17:01 Hits: 2

For the first time since their founding in 2007, Hoffenheim has had the opportunity to take on Europe's biggest clubs in the Women's Champions League. Their rise is due in large part to star striker Nicole Billa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-champions-league-how-nicole-billa-has-helped-hoffenheim-to-new-heights/a-59767838?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf