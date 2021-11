Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 01:12 Hits: 8

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

