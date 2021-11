Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:14 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted his counterpart from Benin, President Patrice Talon, on Tuesday to formally seal an agreement to return 26 artworks taken from the former French colony’s Palace of Abomey – today a UNESCO World Heritage site.

