Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 13:20 Hits: 2

The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party gather this week to ratify a resolution on the ruling party’s “great achievements”, a move that will likely allow President Xi Jinping to secure an unprecedented third term and overturn the party’s last historical resolution, passed during the Deng Xiaoping era.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211109-china-s-xi-jinping-rewrites-history-to-secure-his-political-future