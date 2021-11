Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 05:09 Hits: 6

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, saying the “attack” threatens to destabilise the European Union.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211110-poland-accuses-putin-of-masterminding-belarus-border-crisis