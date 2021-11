Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The government is considering giving slots to Melaka state election candidates including those from the opposition to campaign via official television and radio channels. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/10/melaka-polls-govt-may-let-candidates-campaign-via-official-media-says-annuar-musa