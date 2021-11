Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 08:31 Hits: 8

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign affairs chief begins a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis. Read full story

