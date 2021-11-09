The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Sonny Ngatai uses TikTok to teach the language of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people

Category: World Hits: 7

Sonny Ngatai uses TikTok to teach the language of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people Thanks to Sonny Ngatai, almost 115,000 TikTok users know how to sign off their emails in te reo Māori, the language of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people. A further 178,000 people now know how to correctly pronounce 'Paraparaumu'. Sonny is part of a growing community that has been using social media to elevate the Māori language, which was at risk of total extinction for decades.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20211109-sonny-ngatai-uses-tiktok-to-teach-people-the-language-of-new-zealand-s-indigenous-m%C4%81ori-people

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version